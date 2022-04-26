Nobody wants nuclear war, says Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called the talk about the possibility of nuclear war dangerous rhetoric and said that no one wants such an outcome.

“We have repeatedly said that this kind of rhetoric is very dangerous and counterproductive. Nobody wants a nuclear war to happen. This is a war in which all parties will lose, so saber-rattling, dangerous rhetoric is obviously counterproductive, and we will not engage in this”, he said during a press conference in Germany.

The United States does not want the Ukrainian conflict to spread to neighboring Moldova, said Penta-gon chief Lloyd Austin.

“Of course we don’t want any expansion,” he said.

The US Secretary of Defense confirmed that the US military is familiar with reports of a series of incidents in Transnistria and is investigating what is behind it.

“We have seen reports of recent violence and continue to investigate the causes. We are still analyzing and are not yet very sure what happened there,” Austin said.

There were three terrorist attacks in Transnistria – in the building of the Ministry of State Security of the PMR in Tiraspol, near a military unit near the village of Parkany and on the tower of a radio and television center near the village of Mayak. A “red” le-vel of terrorist threat has b-een introduced in the rep-ublic. The Investigative C-ommittee of Transnistria o-pened criminal cases under the article “a terrorist attack committed by a group of persons using firearms.” A source in Tiraspol said that the terrorist attacks in the PMR were carried out by three unidentified persons who arrived from the territory of Ukraine.

Austin said that consultations between the United States and its allies on the issue of sending military assistance to Ukraine will be held on a monthly basis.

“In order to ensure the further development of our progress, we are going to expand this platform <…>. I am pleased to announce that today’s consultations will take the form of a contact group on Ukraine’s self-defense. The contact group will become a means for countries of goodwill to intensify our efforts, coordinate our assistance and focusing on winning today’s fight. Monthly meetings can take place in person, virtual or mixed formats. And they all contribute to the transparency, inclusion and dialogue that we have seen today,” the Pentagon chief said.

The US considers statements about the possibility of using nuclear weapons dangerous and unproductive, he said.

Austin admitted that Ukraine will continue to seek NATO membership.

Related