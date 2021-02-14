Nomination submission for Senate election continues

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The candidates, belonging to different political parties, are submitting their nomination papers for the Senate elections.

So far, 10 candidates from Punjab have submitted their papers on 11 seats.

As per the new schedule, the list of contesting candidates will be published on February 16 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on February 17 and 18.

The candidates can file appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers on February 20 and the last date for disposing of these appeals is 23rd of this month.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers on February 25 while polling for the forty-eight of the Senate seats will be held on the 3rd of March at the Parliament house Islamabad and the four provincial assemblies.

Courtesy: Dunya