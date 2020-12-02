Nominees for FIFA awards

Monitoring Desk

The nominees for FIFA’s year-end awards were announced last week, comprising seven categories to acknowledge the best players, keepers, coaches and goals of the year.

Between the lines: These awards debuted just four years ago and tend to get lost in the shuffle behind the more prestigious Ballon d’Or.

Yes, but: For the first time in its 64-year history, there will be no Ballon d’Or awarded this year “because we did not want to affix an indelible asterisk” to the prize, said its administrator, France Football.

What’s next:

Dec. 9: Fan voting ends.

Fan voting ends. Dec. 11: Finalists announced.

Finalists announced. Dec. 17: Winners announced.

