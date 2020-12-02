Nominees for FIFA awards

Monitoring Desk
The nominees for FIFA’s year-end awards were announced last week, comprising seven categories to acknowledge the best players, keepers, coaches and goals of the year.
- Men’s player: Thiago Alcântara (Spain); Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal); Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium); Robert Lewandowski (Poland); Sadio Mané (Senegal); Kylian Mbappé (France); Lionel Messi (Argentina); Neymar (Brazil); Sergio Ramos (Spain); Mohamed Salah (Egypt); Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).
- Women’s player: Lucy Bronze (England); Delphine Cascarino (France); Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway); Pernille Harder (Denmark); Jennifer Hermoso (Spain); Ji Soyun (South Korea); Sam Kerr (Australia); Saki Kumagai (Japan); Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany); Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands); Wendie Renard (France).
- Men’s keeper: Alisson Becker (Brazil); Thibaut Courtois (Belgium); Keylor Navas (Costa Rica); Manuel Neuer (Germany); Jan Oblak (Slovenia); Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany).
- Women’s keeper: Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany); Sarah Bouhaddi (France); Christiane Endler (Chile); Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden); Alyssa Naeher (USA); Ellie Roebuck (England).
- Men’s coach: Marcelo Bielsa (Leeds); Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern); Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool); Julen Lopetegui (Sevilla); Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid).
- Women’s coach: Lluís Cortés (Barcelona); Rita Guarino (Italy); Emma Hayes (Chelsea); Stephan Lerch (Wolfsburg); Hege Riise (LSK Kvinner); Jean-Luc Vasseur (Olympique Lyonnais); Sarina Wiegman (Dutch national team).
- Goal: Shirley Cruz; Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Jordan Flores; André-Pierre Gignac; Sophie Ingle; Zlatko Junuzović; Hlompho Kekana; Son Heung-min; Leonel Quiñónez; Luis Suárez; Caroline Weir.
Between the lines: These awards debuted just four years ago and tend to get lost in the shuffle behind the more prestigious Ballon d’Or.
- Yes, but: For the first time in its 64-year history, there will be no Ballon d’Or awarded this year “because we did not want to affix an indelible asterisk” to the prize, said its administrator, France Football.
What’s next:
- Dec. 9: Fan voting ends.
- Dec. 11: Finalists announced.
- Dec. 17: Winners announced.
Courtesy: Axios