Non-biometric votes invalid: IEC

KABUL (AT News): The Independent Election Commission says that votes without biometrics would be counted as invalid.

The commission director, Hawa Alam Nooristani, said Friday that they have made measures to prevent fraud and also ghost votes for today’s presidential election.

Ms. Nooristani admitted that 445 out of 5,373 polling centers would remain closed due to high security threats.

She said that technical measures were adopted for the proper use of the biometrics system.

Head of electoral commission said that security officials had said a number of voting centers would be closed due to security threats.

She added that voting process would begin today at 07:00 am and would end at 03:00 pm. The initial results would be announced soon after the first counting process.