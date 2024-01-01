None of government officials is ready to lend support to Afia Siddiqui’s lawyer: IHC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has expressed frustration over a lack of support from government officials in the Aafia Siddiqui case.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan remarked that no government official had expressed support for Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer.

The IHC addressed the request for release and repatriation of Dr Afia Siddiqui. The court session included the presence of Fozia Siddiqui’s lawyer, Imran Shafiq, and judicial assistant Zainab Janjua.

Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi, Additional Attorney General Manzoor Iqbal Dogal, and Senator Mushtaq Ahmed were also present. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer, Clive Smith, participated via video link.

The additional attorney general began by stating that further information from the American lawyer was needed regarding the judicial assistant’s arguments. The Foreign Ministry requested additional time to submit a report.

The court questioned Clive Smith about his role in fighting the case in the US. The court further highlighted that while an American lawyer was handling Aafia’s case, the Pakistani government seemed disengaged and repeatedly requested extensions. The court questioned whether the ISI had allegedly handed over Aafia to the US.

Judicial assistant Zainab Janjua expressed hope that the federal government would find a proper solution, to which the judge responded by pointing out that the petition had been under review for three years with no progress.

Justice Ishaq criticised the federal government and Foreign Ministry for avoiding a stand in court alongside Smith, to which the additional attorney general responded that the government supported Aafia and Fozia but must follow procedural protocols.

The American lawyer inquired about the time required to submit responses once they receive a copy, with the court stating it would not grant more than a week’s extension.

Subsequently, the additional attorney general requested a five-week extension, which was denied by the court.

The case has been adjourned until Sept 13.