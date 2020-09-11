Nong to be new Chinese envoy to Pakistan: FM

BEIJING (APP): China has named Nong Rong, new ambassador to Pakistan, replacing Ambassador Yao Jing, who will return to the Foreign Ministry of China for next posting after completing the three-year term.

He will be assuming office in due course, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

“As far as I understand, Nong Rong will serve as the new ambassador to Pakistan. He will be taking office in due course,” he said during his regular briefing while responding to a question of APP.

According to media reports, the newly nominated ambassador, Nong Rong has expertise in trade and commerce. He did not serve in Pakistan before the appointment.

China Economic Net (NEN) adds: According to the official website of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nong Rong was born in September 1967 from Zhuang ethnic group.

He is a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) and holds a certification in International Business.

Nong Rong once worked in the office of the Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation Department, the ASEAN Countries and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Divisions of the Department of Commerce of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

He served as Assistant Secretary-General of the Secretariat of the China-ASEAN Expo.

Nong Rong began to work at Ethnic and Religious Affairs Committee since December 2019 and was appointed as director of the committee in January 2020.

He is a representative of the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) and a member of the 11th Party Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.