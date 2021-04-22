Nonresident Pakistanis now invest in Mutual Funds

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Nonresident Pakistanis holding a Roshan Digital Account (RDA) can now invest in Mutual Funds through Al Meezan Investment Management Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest and only Shariah Compliant Asset Management Company. In addition, residents with assets abroad declared in their tax returns can also invest. This is a welcome addition to the RDA initiative, giving the overseas Pakistanis an additional, lucrative investment opportunity in Pakistan.

Mutual Funds offer a diverse range of products & funds giving investors’ exposure to Equity Markets, Fixed Income, Money Market, Energy Sector, Commodities etc. all under one roof. What sets mutual funds apart from direct investments in the said asset classes is the professional fund management, diversification among other things such as liquidity and transparency.

Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO Al Meezan Investments stated at the launch of Al Meezan Roshan Digital Account; “The Roshan Digital Initiative is truly a manifestation of the ‘Naya Pakistan Vision’. It is a winning recipe for our fellow Pakistanis living abroad and for the economy as well. Pakistan is rapidly becoming a globally competitive economy making it a perfect time for overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland’s growth potential. The opportunities are endless and Al Meezan stands side by side with the government of Pakistan in this initiative.”

With assets under management of over 180 Billion* and the largest industry customer base of approximately 140,000* investors, Al Meezan offers a comprehensive range of Shariah compliant investment solutions giving investors the freedom to invest based on their goals and risk appetite. With an impressive track record of over 26 years, Al Meezan is the only company in Pakistan with the sole mandate to provide Shariah complaint investment solutions to its valued clients.

Al Meezan enjoys a unique position of being the only AMC in Pakistan to be awarded the highest management quality rating of AM1 by both VIS & PACRA (Credit Rating Companies).