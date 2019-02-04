Noor: Moscow summit to strengthen peace efforts in Afghanistan

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party Ata Mohammad Noor has said that the Moscow dialogue will strengthen peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Confirming his participation in the summit, Noor said in a statement “I alongside few prominent #Afghan leaders will be attending the intra-Afghan dialogue in Moscow which we firmly believe will be a pathway towards strengthening of the peace efforts led by the US and facilitated by other countries involved in the issue.”

Noor further added “At the meeting in Moscow, we will be observing our national interests & the people’s will towards an enduring peace. At the meeting, I will also support the peace efforts led by US & will discuss solutions to bolster the efforts underway that will serve interests of our people.”

The Moscow Summit will be organized on 5th and 6th of February in the capital city of Russia.

Some prominent political and religious leaders including Hamid Karzai, Syed Mansoor Naderi, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, Mohammad Mohaqiq, Ata Mohammad Noor, Hekmat Karzai, Ismail Khan, Shahnawaz Tanai, ex-Taliban ambassador to Pakistan Abdul Salam Zaeef will also participate in the summit. (Khaama Press)