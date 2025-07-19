Noor Mukadam case: Adiala Jail seeks medical board for Zahir Jaffer ahead of clemency plea

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : Preparations are underway for a presidential clemency appeal for Zahir Jaffer, the convict sentenced to death in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Rawalpindi Adiala Jail Superintendent has formally written to the PIMS Hospital administration, requesting the formation of a medical board to assess Jaffer’s physical and psychological condition.

According to the letter, a copy of the letter available with SAMAA TV, the Supreme Court has already rejected Jaffer’s appeal against the death sentence, leaving the presidential mercy petition as his last legal option.

The letter states that a medical and psychological evaluation by an official board is a necessary requirement before the clemency appeal can be filed before the President of Pakistan.

The Adiala Jail administration has urged PIMS to form the board promptly to fulfill this legal prerequisite.

The move has sparked concerns, as it is seen as an attempt to build a case for ‘mental instability’ to support the plea for mercy.