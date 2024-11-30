Noor Zaman wins CAS Int’l Squash Championship

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Noor Zaman from Pakistan has won Chief of Air Staff – Serena Hotels International Squash Championship 2024.

In the final, Noor Zaman defeated fellow Pakistani Nasir Iqbal with a game score of 3-0 to claim the title, said an ISPR statement which was released on Saturday.

The championship was organized by Pakistan Air Force in collaboration with Pakistan Squash Federation and Serena Hotels at Mushaf Squash Complex in Islamabad.

The tournament featured 24 top-tier players from eight countries, including Egypt, England, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia, Netherlands and Pakistan.