Noor’s appointment in IEC ‘unlawful’: Abdullah

KABUL (AT News): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday called the recent appointment of a new advisor by President Ashraf Ghani as a ‘direct interference’ in the election process.

The CEO in a statement said that the appointment of Noor Mohammad Noor as an advisor to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) was against the law and considered it direct meddling in the affairs of election by the presidential palace.

“The Stability and Convergence electoral team believes that government’s interference in IEC’s affairs and the re-appointment of former officials will make people grow wary about the IEC and will sabotage transparent election all over the country,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the Stability and Convergence demanded Noor’s resignation from the position.

Noor worked as a spokesman for the IEC in 2014. He was fired along with a number of electoral commissioners on the charges of misusing authority and corruption in the 2014 presidential polls.

This comes as over 12 of 18 presidential hopefuls had earlier expressed concerns over government’s meddling in the election process.

Some of the candidates claim that the Presidential Palace endeavor to architect the election in favor of the incumbent team.

The presidential election is slated for September 28th. At least 18 candidates are running for president. Some analysts believe that the election will not be held on time due to ongoing peace talks between the US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, and the Taliban representatives in Qatari capital of Doha.

However, the Afghan government emphasizes that it will conduct the election and facilitate the peace process as planned.