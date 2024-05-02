Nooruddin Azizi visiting Iran seeks trade, transit development

KABUL (Tolo News): Nooruddin Azizi, the acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, traveled to Iran at the head of a delegation, and in a meeting with the governor of Sistan-Baluchistan province, he emphasized expanding trade and transit with Iran.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced that in this meeting, alongside increasing exports to Iran, it has been agreed to establish a technical committee at Chabahar Port to facilitate trade for traders from both sides.

Mohammad Karami, governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province of Iran, also serves as the special representative of the president of that country on the border between Iran and Afghanistan.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, the spokesman of the ministry of Industry and Commerce, regarding the delegation’s trip from Kabul to Sistan and Baluchistan, said: “For the development and strengthening of trade between the two countries and transit through Chabahar, comprehensive discussions have been held. Nooruddin Azizi has emphasized resolving a series of problems in trade between the two countries.”

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment said that currently, exports to Iran are minimal compared to imports from that country.

The first deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Mohammad Younus Momand, referring to the importance of economic relations with Iran, said that Afghanistan can also export to other countries like China, India, and Turkey through Iran, and that creating facilities in this area will play a valuable role.

The first deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment said: “Recently, we had very good transit with Europe, and currently, traders are eagerly waiting to see that it becomes cheaper for us through train transit. We have no problems in transit, whether it’s through vehicles or railways.”

“Iranians are a source of capital and are themselves involved in exporting investments. Opportunities have been created for Iranians to invest, and we welcome Iranian investment openly,” said Sayed Masoud Agha, an economic analyst.

According to information from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Afghanistan had a trade volume of $695 million with Iran in the first three months of 2024, of which $14 million were exports.