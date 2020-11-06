Nora Fatehi breaks the internet with her new dance video

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Ace dancer and actress Nora Fatehi broke the internet with her dance moves in a saree. The Canadian dancer participated in an Indian dance show as a judge.

During the show a contestant requested Nora to dance with her. Accepting the request, Nora went to the stage and danced with the little girl.

The dance video went viral on social media. In the video, Nora can be seen dancing in a saree. Nora’s fans and followers flooded the comment section with applause. Nora Fatehi is a Canadian dancer and actor. She gained fame after appearing in Bollywood films and video songs.

She performed in many hit songs like Dilbar, O Saki Saki, Nach Meri Rani and others. She also appeared in Indian reality shows and Big Boss 9.