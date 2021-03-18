‘Nord Stream 2 intents to divide Europe’

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON DC: An-tony J. Blinken, Secretary of State on gave statement on Nord Stream 2 saying that as the President has said, Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal for Germany, for Ukraine, and for our Ce-ntral and Eastern European allies and partners.

The Department is tracking efforts to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and is evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved, he added. Mentioning consequences he added that as multiple U.S. administrations have made clear, this pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project intended to divide Europe and weaken European energy security.

The sanctions legislation Congress passed in 2019 and expanded in 2020 has significant support fr-om a bipartisan Congressi-onal majority, Blinken remarked.

The Biden Administrat-ion is committed to complying with that legislation.

The Department reiterates its warning that any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks U.S. sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline, he added.