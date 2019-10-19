Normal life remains crippled in IoK as curfew enters 76th consecutive day

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: The people of occupied Kashmir continue to suffer immensely due to strict military siege imposed by India as the curfew entered 76th consecutive day.

Kashmir Media Service reported that normal life remains crippled on the 76th consecutive day on Saturday (today) in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu due to restrictions and gag on internet and cellular services barring partial restoration of postpaid connections and landline phones.

Shops and business establishments remain closed most of the time except for few hours in the morning and evening. Although private vehicles are plying on the roads, but people particularly patients and doctors are facing difficulties in reaching the hospitals in the absence of public transport.

The Indian authorities tried to hoodwink the world community about the prevailing situation of the territory by announcing opening of educational institutions but failed in their designs as the parents are reluctant to send their wards to schools, colleges and universities, fearing for their safety.

The authorities have also deputed magistrates in educational institutions across occupied Kashmir to monitor the activities of students. They have directed the heads of educational institutions to conduct regular morning assemblies and advise students to “concentrate on education only”.