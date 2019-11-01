Normal life remains disrupt as military clampdown continues on 89th consecutive day in IOK

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: The normal life remained disrupt as Modi-led Indian government continues the clampdown in Indian occupied Kashmir, on the 89th consecutive day, on Friday.

Kashmir Media Service reported that internet across all platforms and prepaid cellular networks remains out of bounds for nearly 8 million residents of the Kashmir Valley. Though landline connections and voice calls on postpaid mobile phones have been partially restored, yet life continues to remain out of gear in the territory.

The people of the valley continue to down their shutters, shun schools and offices en masse as part of a silent protest against the Indian occupation and its Aug 5 illegal decision of repealing special status of occupied Kashmir and dividing it into two union territories. Public transport also remains off the roads as part of this protest.

Although shops do open for few hours in the morning and roadside vendors are also seen doing their businesses at various places in the Valley but this is only done to cater to the needs of the general public. Shopkeepers continue to resist Indian Army diktats to keep shops open throughout the day.

The occupation authorities are likely to re-impose strict restrictions, today, in the Kashmir Valley to prevent people from holding anti-India protests after Friday prayers. The authorities have not allowed Juma congregational prayers at any of the major mosques and shrines of the territory since August 05.