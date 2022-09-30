North Korea ballistic missile launch: FCDO statement

F.P. Report

LONDON: A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson statement on North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 29 September.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said:

The UK is deeply concerned by North Korea’s decision to carry out further ballistic missile tests on 29 September in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

We urge North Korea to refrain from provocations and take concrete steps towards complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation. Alongside our allies and partners, the UK is committed to peace on the Korean Peninsula, upholding the rules-based international system and securing an end to North Korea’s unlawful activities. We strongly encourage North Korea to return to dialogue with the US.