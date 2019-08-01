North Korea fires yet more missiles

Monitoring Desk

SEOUL: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into open water from its east coast early Wednesday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) — just six days after the North’s last missile launches from the same area.

The JCS was cited by local news agency Yonhap as confirming that the first missile was fired shortly after 5 a.m. (2000 GMT), followed by the second projectile around 20 minutes later.

Pyongyang is barred from testing ballistic missiles under a series of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The North earlier stated that last week’s missiles were a “new tactical guided weapon” and were intended to be a warning to “South Korean warmongers” ahead of a military drill planned to take place with the United States next month. (AA)