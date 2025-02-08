North Korea Rejects US-Japan Talks, Vows to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal

Seoul (February 8, 2025): North Korea reaffirmed its commitment to nuclear armament on Saturday, rejecting any possibility of negotiations and dismissing recent discussions between the United States and Japan on denuclearisation.

In a strongly worded statement, Pyongyang declared that its nuclear weapons were not meant for diplomatic bargaining but for direct combat use against perceived threats. “Our nuclear forces are for unwavering combat use to swiftly eliminate any attempts by enemy forces that infringe on our country’s sovereignty and the safety of our people,” the North Korean state-run news agency KCNA stated.

The remarks follow a high-profile meeting between US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the White House on Friday, where both leaders reiterated their commitment to pressuring North Korea to dismantle its nuclear programme. However, Pyongyang remained defiant, making no direct mention of the meeting but dismissing Western calls for denuclearisation.

Trump, who held historic summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his first term, has expressed willingness to engage with Pyongyang again. “I will have relations with North Korea and with Kim Jong Un,” he said on Friday, emphasizing his previous rapport with the North Korean leader.

Despite this, North Korea has shown no interest in renewed dialogue. Instead, the regime has signaled a determination to expand its nuclear capabilities, a stance reinforced after Trump, in his second inaugural speech, acknowledged North Korea as a “nuclear power,” raising speculation about whether his administration will pursue arms control discussions rather than complete denuclearisation.

The joint statement released by Washington and Tokyo reaffirmed their “resolute commitment” to curbing Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes, but with North Korea hardening its stance, prospects for diplomatic engagement remain bleak.

