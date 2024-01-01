North Korea, Russia agree on sports exchanges in 2025: Report

SEOUL (Reuters): The North Korean and Russian ministers of sport met in Pyongyang on Sunday to discuss strengthening exchanges and cooperation between the sports sectors of the two countries, North Korean state media KCNA said on Monday.

Russia’s Minister of Sport Mikhail Degtyarev and his North Korean counterpart Kim Il Guk then signed a protocol for sports exchanges in 2025, KCNA said.

The Russian delegation had also toured North Korean stadiums and viewed a Taekwondo demonstration, KCNA said.

Pyongyang and Moscow have boosted diplomatic and economic exchanges in the past few years, culminating in Putin’s visit to North Korea in June, when the countries’ leaders agreed on a mutual defense pact.

The strengthening defense ties between the countries have sparked international alarm, with Washington, Kyiv and Seoul condemning the North for sending military equipment and more than 10,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.