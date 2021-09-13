North Korea tests new long-range cruise missile

SEOUL(TASS): North Korean successfully test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile on September 11 and 12, the news agency Yonhap reported referring to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“The test-firings took place on Saturday and Sunday after two years of research, according to the Korean Central News Agency,” Yonhap wrote.

According to KCNA, “detailed tests of missile parts, scores of engine ground thrust tests, various flight tests, control and guidance tests, warhead power tests, etc. were conducted with success,” Yonhap added.

The agency reiterated that “the development of the long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon of great significance…. has been pushed forward according to the scientific and reliable weapon system development process for the past two years.”

According to KCNA, the launched long-range cruise missiles flew for 7,580 seconds along trajectories over the territory and territorial waters of North Korea and hit targets at a distance of 1,500 km.