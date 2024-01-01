North Korea troop deployment for Moscow are ‘significant security threat:’ Seoul

SEOUL (AFP): North Korea’s growing military ties with Moscow, including both arms transfers and military deployments to Russia, pose a “significant security threat” to South Korea and beyond, Seoul’s presidential office said Friday.

Pyongyang’s growing support for Moscow’s war in Ukraine went “beyond the transfer of military supplies to actual troop deployments” and poses “a significant security threat not only to our country but also to the international community,” said the office of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.