North Korean hackers charged in cyberattack conspiracies

WASHINGTON DC (Axios):Federal investigators levied new charges against three North Korean computer programmers accused of wide-ranging cyberattacks, including the 2014 Sony Pictures hack and schemes to extort more than $1.3 billion of money and cryptocurrency.

The big picture: The charges Wednesday expand on the FBI’s 2018 case on the cyberattacks targeting Sony Pictures and the Wannacry 2.0 ransomware attack.

The Justice Department outlined a range of criminal cyber activities it says were undertaken by operatives working for a North Korean military intelligence age-ncy. The attacks include:

Cyberattacks on the entertainment industry, including the attack on Sony Pictures in retaliation for the release of “The Interview,” a satire that made fun of Korea’s dictatorship. Attempts to steal more than $1.2 billion from banks in multiple countries by hacking their computer networks.

Developing malicious cryptocurrency applicatio-ns — including Celas Tr-ade Pro, WorldBitBot, iCr-yptoFx, Union Crypto Tra-der, Kupay Wallet, CoinGo Trade, Dorusio, CryptoN-euro Trader, and Ants2Whale — to give the North Korean hackers bac-kdoors into victims’ computers. “The scope of these crimes by the North Korean hackers are staggering,” said Tracy L. Wilkison, acting U.S. Attorney for the central district of California. “They are the crimes of a nation state that has stopped at nothing to extract revenge and obtain money to prop up its regime.”