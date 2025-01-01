North Korean Troops Withdraw from Ukraine Amid Heavy Losses

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that North Korean troops, deployed to Russia’s Kursk region, have disappeared from the battlefield since mid-January. The withdrawal follows heavy casualties, with estimates suggesting 3,000-4,000 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded.

Deployed last December to support Russia, these troops reportedly spearheaded attacks and faced brutal conditions, including orders to take their own lives rather than be captured. Their pullback underscores Ukraine’s fierce resistance and the mounting toll on Russia’s forces in the ongoing war.

Source: Al Jazeera