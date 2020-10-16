Northern beat KPK by 11 runs despite Wahab’s fifer

Monitoring Desk

MULTAN: Northern beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11 runs on Friday, despite left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz’s five-wicket haul.

Chasing a target of 145 runs, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris provided an ideal start with a flurry of boundaries.

As Haris continued his surge towards the target, wickets kept falling at the other end. Northern skipper Imad Wasim removed the senior batsmen Mohammad Rizwan (9) and Shoaib Malik (6) cheaply to stall KPK’s run-chase.

Pacer Haris Rauf continued his good form in the tournament and grabbed three wickets for 28 runs in his four overs. This meant that Haris’ brilliant 79-run knock wasn’t enough to take KP over the finishing line as they fell short of the target.

Earlier, Northern scored 144/9 in their allotted 20 overs after electing to bat first. Riaz inflicted early damage on Northern as he removed Ali Imran (8) and Haider Ali (7) inside the powerplay.

Umar Amin tried to keep the scoreboard ticking but was dismissed for 21 by Asif Afridi.

Imad provided much-needed impetus to the innings with a brisk 36-run knock from 2o balls. However, Riaz returned to take three more wickets to restrict Northern to a modest total. Riaz finished with figures of 5/21.

Both teams, along with Sindh, have already qualified for the semi-finals of the event — which will take place tomorrow. The fourth semi-finalist will be decided after the second match of the day between Balochistan and Southern Punjab.