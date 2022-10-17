Norway Ambassador meets COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Norway Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Head Quarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation and reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields. The visiting dignitary expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan. He also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his rule for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

