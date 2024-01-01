Norway lowers terror threat level as Iran threat wanes

OSLO (AFP): Norway’s intelligence agency lowered its terror threat level from “high” to “moderate” on Thursday, saying the threat posed by Iran against Jewish and Israeli targets had waned.

The decision brings the threat level down to three on a scale of five, five weeks after it had been raised on October 8 on fears of fallout from escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The hike came days after separate attacks on Israel’s embassies in neighboring Denmark and Sweden, which Sweden’s intelligence agency has suggested Iran may have orchestrated.

Norwegian intelligence agency PST said in a statement published on Thursday it now “considers that Iran-linked actors represent to a lesser extent a threat to Jewish and Israeli targets in Norway.”

It added, however: “While the assessment of the threat from Iran-linked actors is adjusted down, the threat from extremists against Jewish and Israeli targets in Norway remains heightened, as it was before October 8,” PST said.

According to Norwegian authorities, there are about 1,500 people in Norway’s Jewish community, most of them in the Oslo area.