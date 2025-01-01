Not a single foreign solider present in Afghanistan: Muttaqi

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi says not a single foreign military personnel is present anywhere in Afghanistan and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) does not want any foreign military presence in the country.

His remarks came in response to repeated claims by US President Donald Trump regarding Bagram Airbase.

Trump has asserted on multiple occasions that Bagram Airbase was now under the control of Chinese forces and that the previous US administration should not have relinquished such a strategically important base.

However, addressing a graduation ceremony of dozens of diplomats at the Institute of Diplomacy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi responded: “Recently, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that foreigners have allegedly taken control of Bagram Airbase.”

He added: “We remind them that they must try to understand Afghanistan, the Afghan people, and—most importantly—the Islamic Emirate and its leadership.

If the caretaker government had been willing to tolerate the presence of foreign forces, then what were the past 20 years of sacrifices and hundreds of thousands of martyrs for? If Afghans were ready to accept foreign military presence, they would have accepted the former Soviet Union. There would have been no mass migration or suffering.”

He stated that had Afghans been open to foreign military presence, they would have accepted the troops of the United States, NATO and nearly 50 other countries.

However, neither the Islamic Emirate nor the Afghan people accept any foreign military presence on Afghan soil.

Muttaqi stressed that this matter should be taken seriously by President Trump and other nations.

He said IEA maintains political, diplomatic and economic relations with other countries, but there is absolutely no foreign military presence in Afghanistan—a fact known to all.

He concluded: “We assure the entire world that there is not a single foreign soldier from any country present anywhere in Afghanistan.”

ICC ruling unjust, based on prejudice, says Muttaqi:

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi has condemned the International Criminal Count’s (ICC)’s warrants against the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the Chief Justice.

He said the caretaker government followed a balanced foreign policy and sought positive diplomatic and economic engagement with all countries, including the United States.

Addressing a graduation ceremony of dozens of diplomats at the Institute of Diplomacy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Muttaqi said the recent recognition of the IEA by Russia was a significant development.

He added: “To all countries, especially those in the region, we remind you that over the past four years we have had very positive engagement and significant progress. We maintained good relations and no concerns arose between us. Therefore, all should come forward and continue on this path to pave the way for further achievements.”

Muttaqi emphasised while IEA enjoyed good ties and progress with regional countries, this did not mean it lacks ties with distant nations.

“IEA policy is balanced and we aim to establish positive relations with all countries,” he explained.

He continued: “To those countries that have not yet stepped forward — the Western countries, including the United States — we also seek positive engagement with them. We want diplomatic relations and economic ties with them as well. Because our policy is clear: Afghanistan will become a centre of positive engagement and healthy competition, with economic activities, political interactions, discussions, dialogues, and mutual understanding. And this is our approach towards all. Our progress in one direction is not meant to oppose another.”

Muttaqi strongly condemned the ICC’s decision regarding the IEA’s leadership and the Chief Justice, calling the ruling unjust and based on biased motives. “These decisions are not enforceable. They are cruel and based on prejudice,” he said.

He added: “Our leadership, which under the general amnesty saved the lives of millions, brought peace across the country, and proposed a positive engagement agenda with the world and the region — instead of being appreciated, is being threatened. Such an unjust and cruel verdict is unenforceable.”

Earlier this month, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for the two top leaders in Afghanistan on charges of abuses against women and girls.

ICC judges said there were “reasonable grounds” to suspect Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhunzada and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani of committing gender-based persecution.

Muttaqi said all Afghan diplomatic missions would raise their voices against the ICC ruling and make it known to the international community that such prejudiced decisions were far from justice. “We consider this an insult to a nation and its leadership, and we strongly condemn it.”

During the same event, Muttaqi also spoke about the ongoing forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Iran.

He said the deportation process has intensified recently, often without proper planning or preparation, creating a distressing situation.

He stated: “We have repeatedly told the Islamic Republic of Iran — and I personally conveyed this to the Iranian President during my meeting with him — that if refugees are to return to Afghanistan, it must be done gradually.”

Muttaqi further explained: “Afghans who went to other countries were forced to do so — due to war, economic collapse, and hardship. Now that peace has returned by the grace of Allah, of course they will come back — but not in a humiliating manner. They should return with dignity, gradually, and in line with the resources both countries can provide.”

He concluded by calling on citizens, national businessmen, international communities, and humanitarian organisations to assist returning Afghan refugees in various areas.