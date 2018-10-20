Not bail out but IMF conditions a problem: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout is not a problem but rather the conditions that come attached to it.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, PM Imran Khan said that the masses are already being burdened economically and that the government doesn’t want to add to it.

The government has come under severe criticism after its decision to go to IMF by political opponents who blame it for a U-turn.

The Prime Minister also slammed the opposition, saying it is not a “real” opposition and that most political leaders have united to save their monies.

“A lot of politicians are criminals. We have enough evidence [to ensure] criminals won’t escape,” he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that he will not be pressured and will go till the end.

“I will not spare any thief or a criminal,” he said, adding that there will be no deal with the opposition over sparing criminals.

Mocking his political opponent Shehbaz Sharif, PM Imran Khan said he was trying to be Nelson Mandela.

