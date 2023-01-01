Not seeing elections in October: Raja

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Raja Riaz on Sunday hinted at the delay in the general elections. “Not seeing general elections in October,” Raja Riaz was quoted as saying while exclusively talking to a private television channel.

First, we have to make Pakistan economically strong and then go for elections, the opposition leader said and added that constitutionally the tenure of government can be extended up to 6 months. “I will support the extension of the assembly and the government if the matter is moved to NA,” he announced.

Commenting on the release of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Riaz said “You can say he is not leaving PTI.” The one who goes home from jail shows the commitment he made, he added. The NA opposition leader said Jahangir Tareen is his friend but he is not going to join his Istikham-e-Pakistan party. “I have decided where will I go.” Raja Riaz claimed those who gave ‘wrong’ suggestions to PTI chief, left the party.

Earlier in the month of May, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the ongoing law and order situation to normalise in a few days and the polls are on time. “Elections in Pakistan will be held in October,” Khawaja Asif said in his interview with Al-Jazeera. (NNI)