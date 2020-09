F.P. Report

KARACHI: Notable religious scholar Allama Syed Zameer Akhtar Naqvi on Sunday has passed away in Karachi due to cardiac arrest.

According to details, Allama Zameer Akhtar Naqvi was admitted to Aga Khan Hospital last night over complain of chest pain, however, he could not survive.

The body of the deceased will be shifted to Ancholi Imambargah where his funeral prayers will be offered.