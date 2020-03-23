Nothing can defeat a determined nation: COAS Bajwa

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over a special Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on a single point agenda COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweet, Corps Commanders participated through video link from respective Corps Headquarters. Forum reviewed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and deliberated Army’s readiness to assist civil administration to contain the pandemic.

All available troops of Pakistan Army and its medical resources across the country have been tasked to be ready to assist activities in concert with civil administration on short notice.

“Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty InshaAllah,” COAS said.