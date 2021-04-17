Nothing to do with sugar mafia, rising price of commodity: Tareen

LAHORE (TLTP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that he has nothing to do with the rising price of sugar or the sugar mafia.

Talking to the media persons outside a banking court, where he and his son were granted an extension in interim bail, Tareen said that there is constant talk of the sugar mafia and the price of sugar going up.

“I have nothing to do with the increased sugar price or the sugar mafia. No one said anything about a sugar case against Jahangir Tareen,” he said. He called for the people to read the three FIRs against him, saying there is no mention of sugar in any of them or any allegation.

“All three FIRs did not mention the rise in the price of sugar, but the FIRs picked up things relating to my business from eight to 10 years ago,” Tareen said.

Tareen said that a fictional story has been fabricated against him. “My documentation is clear and transparent. I pay my income tax every year. Mine and my family’s accounts are with the income tax people,” he said.

“Ask any businessman,” the PTI leader said confidently, explaining that they [businessmen] would say that if Jahangir Tareen is not the most transparent, then who is. Tareen repeated that an attempt is being made to tarnish his reputation. He said that everyone will find out the truth.

“I have not even been accused in any sugar-related case in a year-and-a-half,” he said, adding that he is present in court to fight the cases against him. He said he did not know who is “doing this” to him, but “someone is”. The PTI leader further said that he has not been to the Prime Minister House for more than a year-and-a-half.

Speaking to the media PTI MNA Raja Riaz said that they appeal to the prime minister for justice under the umbrella of PTI. “We believe that Tareen is being humiliated through such moves,” he added.

“Do not take this further,” Riaz said, adding that 40 members of both houses of the Parliament are demanding justice from the premier.

On this occasion, MPA Ishaq Khan Khakwani said that today they are neither seeking any relief, nor are they ‘blackmailing’ the government, but asking for more time to collect material which they would bring forward in response to the allegations.

Among the MNAs and MPAs that accompanied Tareen during his appearance were Raja Riaz, Sami Gilani, Mubeen Alam, Khawaja Shiraz, Noman Langarial, Ajmal Cheema, Nazir Chauhan, Aslam Bharwana, Khurram Leghari, Umar Aftab Dahlon, Zawar Baloch, Nazir Baloch, Lala Tahir Randhawa, Abdul Hai Dasti, Faisal Jabwana, Rafaqat Gilani, Amir Muhammad Khan, Aun Chaudhry and Imran Shah.

Earlier, a banking court in Lahore extended till May 3 the interim bail of Tareen and his son Ali Tareen in a money laundering case on Saturday.

His lawyer, however, argued that it was not possible to submit all records on a day’s notice, particularly due to the law and order situation. He told the court that Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen will appear before the investigation agency on April 19. The court adjourned the hearing till May 3.