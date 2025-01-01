Nottinghamshire sign Pakistan seamer Abbas

LONDON : Nottinghamshire have signed Pakistan seam bowler Mohammad Abbas for part of the 2025 county season.

Abbas will arrive in May when Australian all-rounder Fergus O’Neill’s deal comes to an end and return for the climax of the County Championship in September, playing six games in total.

The 34-year-old signed a contract to play for Notts in 2020 but it was cancelled following the onset of Covid.

He has spent the past four summers playing for Hampshire, taking 180 wickets in red-ball cricket, and also has previous county experience with Leicestershire.

“Trent Bridge is a special place to play cricket, so it will be great to call the ground home this summer – especially after not being able to come over and play for Notts five years ago,” Abbas said.

“There’s a good blend of young talent and senior players who’ve been around for a while and know their game really well, and I’m looking forward to contributing in any way that I can to their success.”

Nottinghamshire finished eighth in County Championship Division One last summer, but 21 points clear of the relegation places.

O’Neill will be with them for four matches in April and the club have also re-signed South Africa wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne for the majority of the summer, along with former Surrey pace bowler Conor McKerr.

Abbas has taken 758 wickets in first-class cricket, including exactly 100 in 27 Test appearances for Pakistan, the most recent in South Africa earlier this month, and has also played three one-day internationals.

“Players of Mo’s experience and track record don’t come around all that often, so we’re really excited about what he can bring to us this summer,” said Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores.

“His control and his ability to find a way of getting wickets on any sort of surface make him extremely valuable; he’s certainly been a tough opponent for us to face over the years.”

Hampshire, meanwhile, said Abbas’ departure from the Utilita Bowl had been down to a “need to rebalance the squad” and they were “exploring alternative overseas player options”.

“Mohammad has consistently been one of the top performers in the County Championship and has unfailingly produced his very best for Hampshire time and time again,” said Giles White, Hampshire director of men’s cricket.

“His character will be sorely missed in the dressing room and on the pitch, and everyone at the club wishes him the very best in his career.”

