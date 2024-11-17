Nov 24 protest: Naqvi rules out dialogue with PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that negotiations should be conducted in a personal and respectful manner, as threats are counterproductive to dialogue.

“It is not feasible to negotiate under the shadow of threats,” he stated while addressing the media in Islamabad on Thursday.

Commenting on the arrival of a Belarusian delegation, the minister said that ensuring their security is a top priority. “We cannot allow any public gatherings or processions to disrupt the delegation’s visit. The court’s directives will be fully implemented in this regard,” he affirmed.

Addressing concerns over protests, Naqvi questioned the timing of such demonstrations. “Why are protests organised on special occasions? We are committed to implementing the Chief Justice’s orders while ensuring the safety of Islamabad’s citizens,” he said.

The minister added that any negotiations must have a clear framework and timeline. “If threats regarding November 24 persist, there will be no room for dialogue,” he said, clarifying that the authority to release the PTI founder lies solely with the court.

Naqvi also disclosed that 38 individuals had lost their lives in recent violence in Kurram.

Regarding political demonstrations, he reiterated that while protests within provincial boundaries are permissible, such activities cannot be allowed in Islamabad. He further noted that Barrister Gohar and Ali Amin Gandapur had recently met the PTI founder, indicating their willingness to engage in talks.