Now hijab row hits Andhra Pradesh college

VIJAYAWADA (NNI): Hijab row has now found its echo in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh as a private college in Vijayawada denied entry to two burqa-clad students but later relented on the direction of government authorities.

The video of two girls stopped by the staff of Andhra Loyola College went viral on social media. While the students of B.Sc final year claimed that they have been coming to college wearing burqas but never faced any problem, the college management denied. After the students were not allowed to attend the classes, their parents and community elders reached there. Police also reached the college and held talks with the college principal, parents and community elders. The students showed their identity cards with burqa and questioned why a problem is being created now.

As the matter reached the Krishna district collector, he asked the college management to allow the students to attend the classes. Principal Kishore told reporters that they allowed the students on the direction of the collector. He said the students at the time of admission had agreed to the school regulations about dress code.

The two students, however, argued that they have been coming to the college in prescribed uniform but wearing burqa over it but no one ever raised an objection. “Everyone will have their own culture and this should be respected. We take pride in what we wear,” one of the students is heard in the video.

The principal said no decision has been taken on whether to allow the students with Hijab from Friday. This is the first such incident in Andhra Pradesh since Hijab row erupted in Karnataka, where the authorities banned the Muslim headscarves.

Lecturer in Karnataka quits her job on being asked to remove hijab: Even as tempers are soaring over forceful removal of hijab of students by school/college authorities in Karnataka, teaching staff are not spared of the ordeal. Against this backdrop, a teacher’s refusal to succumb to pressure comes as heart-warming development. It’s a woman lecturer from a Tumkur college’s English department who resigned from the job on being asked by the principal of the college to remove her hijab rather than oblige to her command.

Named Chandini, the lecturer was teaching English at Jain Pre University College of Tumkur. Her resignation letter, which has surfaced on social media, disclosed that she had been wearing hijab inside the college for the last three years.

“Resigning from my position of lecturer of English subject as you demanded (from) me to remove my Hijab which I have been carrying from 3 years in your college,” read the resignation letter addressed to the college principal, dated 16 February. “Right to religion is a constitutional right which nobody could deny… I condemn your undemocratic act,” Chandini wrote.

Meanwhile, colleges and schools elsewhere in the state of Karnataka are forcing students to remove hijab as a precondition to enter their premises. In case, any girl or woman refused to oblige to the diktat, she would be turned back. Many students, and even teachers, had to go through the harrowing experience of being forced to remove their hijab at the entrance of the educational institutions. While many grudgingly endured this public humiliation to gain entry, others, who stood ground and declined to buckle under pressure, were denied and sent

back home.

The college authorities are resorting to such abominable measures to ensure compliance of the interim order of the Karnataka High court banning religious clothes in the colleges. The interim order will remain in effect till the court pronounce its final verdict on the petitions filed against hijab ban in the Udupi colleges.

However, many point out that the colleges are exceeding their brief and, in effect, are violating the HC order. They say the interim order was restricted to the colleges where dress code is prescribed. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also drew attention to this fact in the state assembly.