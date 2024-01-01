Now you can generate AI visuals in your Google Docs

(Web Desk): Google is launching a new AI-driven image generator in Google Docs, powered by its Gemini technology, enabling users to quickly create visuals to complement their documents.

This new feature functions similarly to Microsoft’s AI-generated art tools in Office products, offering an easy way to generate images directly within Docs.

The image generator is available to users with paid Google Workspace accounts, including those with Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium, or Google One AI Premium add-ons.

To access the feature, users can navigate to Insert > Image > Help me create an image, which opens a sidebar where they can describe the type of image they want to generate.

The tool also offers a selection of art styles, such as “Photography” or “Sketch,” to tailor the visuals to specific needs.

Users can choose from various aspect ratios—square, horizontal, or vertical, depending on the format of the document, whether it’s a flyer, brochure, or menu. The generator even allows for full-bleed cover images that span the width of a pageless document.

The “Create an image” tool is powered by Google’s Imagen 3 generator, which promises improved image quality with better detail, enhanced lighting, and fewer artifacts compared to previous versions.

This follows the introduction of a similar feature in Google Slides last year, which incorporated AI tools for presentation slide generation.

The feature is set to roll out to domains on a rapid release schedule starting today, with availability expected to spread over the next 15 days. Scheduled release domains will see the feature starting on December 16th.