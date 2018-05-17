Nowshera: One killed, 14 injured in suicide attack

F.P. Report

NOWSHERA: District Police Officer Nadeem Bukhari confirmed that one person was killed and 14 others injured after a suicide bomber attack on a security forces’ convoy on Thursday in Nowshera.

DPO added that the suicide bomber attacked the security forces convoy on Nowshera’s Mall road and he blew himself near a security forces’ vehicle.

Rescue teams and security officials have reached the site of the explosion.

The injured were shifted to Combined Military Hospital, Nowshera.

