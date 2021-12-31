NPT and global nuclear disarmament

According to western media, the review conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the new date has not yet been decided. According to the Deputy Official Representative of the UN Secretary General, the conference has been postponed again due to the threat of the spread of the new coronavirus. According to reports, the tenth Review Conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons was supposed to take place in New York in May 2020, but was postponed till January 2022. However, the conference was again postponed for the second consecutive time due to the outbreak of a more dangerous variant of pandemic “omicron” in most parts of the world.

Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) is a landmark global nuclear agreement whose prime goal is to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology around the globe with the goal of achieving a universe completely free from nuclear clouds. The treaty was embraced by the world during 1968 while its enforcement started in 1970. Under the treaty Nuclear Weapons States (NWS) agreed not to assist non-nuclear weapons states (NNWS) to develop or acquire nuclear weapons or technology for the purpose of weapon production. The responsibility to oversee the implementation of the treaty by the member states was assigned to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The IAEA regularly inspects and monitors nuclear facilities of NPT member states to ensure compliance of the provisions of the NPT regime. As per vague practice, a review conference of the member countries is held after every five years to discuss the issues relating to nuclear disarmament goals across the globe. The latest periodic conference was scheduled in May 2020, which couldn’t take place due to the outspread of global coronavirus pandemic and was deferred to January 2022. In fact, the review conference plays an important role in planning and implementation of future goals of the accord. NPT has achieved remarkable success in curbing malicious intentions of several authoritarian regimes across the world, otherwise the fanatic warmongers can endanger the global peace through nuclear intimidation of the world.