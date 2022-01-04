NPT regime and nuclear five

The Leaders of Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France had issued a joint statement according to which the P5 nations consider the avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks are their foremost responsibilities. The Nuclear 5 maintained that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. According to reports, nuclear five noted that nuclear weapons must serve only defensive purposes, deter aggression and prevent war because of their far-reaching consequences. The leaders of P5 emphasized the importance of preserving and complying with their bilateral and multilateral non-proliferation, disarmament, and arms control agreements and commitments to help address the nuclear threat. The communiqué further expressed the intention of five major nuclear powers to maintain and further strengthen their national measures to prevent unauthorized or unintended use of nuclear weapons and revalidated their resolve of de-targeting, and abstaining from targeting at each other or at any other State. While featuring their discourse, the P-5 intended to continue seeking bilateral and multilateral diplomatic approaches to avoid military confrontations, strengthen stability and predictability, increase mutual understanding and confidence, and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all.

The efforts for production of a nuclear bomb were started during World War II and the first nuclear weapon was built by the United States with technical cooperation of the UK and Canada. Later, Russia, the UK, France and China also achieved this ability. The negotiations for prevention of the spread of Nuclear weapons and Nuclear technology were begun during the 1960s and the club of five agreed to contain this sensitive technology to them and for that purpose they orchestrated Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1968. The NPT, a global nuclear agreement aimed at prevention of the spread of nuclear weapons and technology in the world through a comprehensive mechanism under the UN Nuclear watchdog IAEA. Under the accord, the Nuclear Weapons States (NWS) agreed not to assist non-nuclear weapons states (NNWS) to develop or acquire nuclear weapons or technology for the purpose of weapon production. The non-nuclear states agreed not to acquire nuclear weapons while nuclear states agreed to share the benefits of peaceful use of nuclear technology for the purpose of non-nuclear proliferation and nuclear disarmament. The club of nuclear five also agreed to destroy their nuclear arsenals gradually however after passage of five decades their nuclear stockpiles had increased many folds instead of elimination.

In fact, the club of five remained successful in containment of nuclear proliferation under provision of NPT over the last five decades and only three countries including India, Pakistan and North Korea could attain nuclear weapons while Israel has undeclared capability so far. The Nuclear five tactic fully constituted their domination in this field while using the UN umbrella and NPT regime under the guardianship of International nuclear Energy Agency (IAEA). Currently, the nuclear 5 are following an unrealistic approach by excluding other nuclear states from their group at least Pakistan and India deserve inclusion in the group having got nuclear capability during 1998. There is a genuine need of restructuring of the NPT regime after the emergence of other nuclear states, so the objective of nuclear non-proliferation could be achieved effectively while encompassing the latest challenges and current geostrategic environment of the world.