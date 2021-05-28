NSA Jake Sullivan meets India’s Jaishankar to review US-India partnership

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON: National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of India to review the strong partnership between the world’s largest democracies, on Friday.

They welcomed cooperation in recent weeks that resulted in deliveries of over $500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies from the U.S. federal and state governments, U.S. companies, and from private citizens across America for the people of India.

They discussed a range of regional and global issues, and agreed the United States and India should continue working closely together to address common challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

They agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the U.S.-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, and providing global leadership on climate change.