NSA Janjua discuss regional security issues with Afghan delegates

F.P.Report

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor Lt General (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua said on Sunday that Pakistan and Afghanistan should boost mutual cooperation and bilateral relation with each other and forget past.

This he said on Sunday while meeting with an Afghan delegation headed by his counterpart, Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

In the meeting, both sides discussed matters related to regional security and reiterated the need for strong bilateral relations.

Janjua said that Pakistan maintains its promise of cooperation with its western neighbor in defense, intelligence, diplomatic, political and other sectors.

“We have to find new dimensions for our future,” he said.

Atmar landed in Islamabad with his delegation, including high level representatives of Afghan Army on Sunday. The notification issued by Presidential Palace said that the visit was held at the request of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Advertisements