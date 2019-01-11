NSA Mohib met with the Foreign Minister of China

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Dr. Hamdullah Mohib on Thursday met with the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi during the first day of his trip to China.

The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) in a statement said the two sides discussed the issues mutual interest including peace process led by Afghans, Kabul Process Summit, regional security and stability, and strengthening bilateral ties.

The statement further added NSA Mohib thanked China for its cooperation in various sectors and emphasized on the important role of the country in the stability of the region.

In his turn, the Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi emphasized on Afghan-led and owned peace process and added that peace and stability would be impossible without direct talks between the government and Taliban group.

He also called on regional countries to candidly cooperation in this regard, the statement by the Office of National Security Council added.

Mr. Wang Yi also reaffirmed China’s cooperation with Afghanistan, specifically in ongoing efforts to maintain durable peace and stability in the country.