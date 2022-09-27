NSC meeting postponed

ISLAMABAD (INP): A meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) was postponed due to busy schedule of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. According to details, the meeting which was to be held on Wednesday and was to be attended by the leadership of all three armed forces, federal ministers and committee members.

The meeting was postponed due to federal cabinet meeting and other commitments of the premier. Earlier, a number of leaked audio recordings purportedly of PM Shehbaz Sharif s discussions with his aides and other officials about different government and party matters had been leaked.

Related