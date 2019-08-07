NSC meeting to review situation in IoK today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) Wednesday (today) to review the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Premier Imran Khan has summoned a session of the National Security Committee (NSC) after India ended special status of Occupied Kashmir by scrapping articles 35A and 370 of the Constitution.

This is would be the second session of the NSC within a week and the civil-military leadership would attend the meeting.

The meeting will review situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, while the federal cabinet meeting was against postponed.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership warned India that Islamabad would respond to any “misadventure” or aggression against Pakistan.

The warning came in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office after a meeting of the National Security Committee, a forum of top civil and military official, chaired by Premier Imran Khan.

“Pakistan remains ready to defend itself against any Indian misadventure or aggression and will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of IoK [Indian-occupied Kashmir] in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with UNSC resolutions,” the statement said.