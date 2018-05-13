NSC to discuss misleading statement regarding Mumbai attacks tomorrow: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The huddle of National Security Committee has been summoned tomorrow to discuss Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif’s misleading remarks regarding Mumbai attacks, stated Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

In a Twitter statement on Sunday, DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor said that the meeting would be held on Monday.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had revealed in an interview that those who attacked hotel in Mumbai in 2008 hailed from Pakistan.

Speaking to an prominent English daily, Nawaz Sharif asked if we should allow non-state actors “to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai”.

He said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?” — a reference to the Mumbai attacks-related trials which have stalled in a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court.

Opposition parties PPP, PTI, PML-Q and other parties have strongly condemned Nawaz Sharif’s remarks.

Imran Khan, in a Twitter statement, said Nawaz Sharif is the modern-day Mir Jafar, who collaborated with the British to enslave his nation for personal gains. He said that Nawaz was speaking Modi’s language against Pakistani State simply to protect his ill-gotten Rs 300 billions stashed in his sons companies abroad.

In a press conference, PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman said that Nawaz Sharif had endorsed Narendra Modi’s narrative in his interview. She called for the ousted prime minister to withdraw his remarks and issue a clarification.

PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi also condemned Nawaz Sharif for his interview.

Meanwhile, the interview has stirred a storm as Indian media has turned his statement into a charge sheet against Pakistan for being involved in the Mumbai attacks.

On the other hand, a German journalist, Elys Davidson in his book last year revealed that the Mumbai attack was masterminded by Israel and America and the facts were distorted by the Indian government.

According to the book, many witnessed saw Ajmal Kasaab and others gathering in Nariman House two days before the incident, but the Indian investigative agencies never included their statements in the investigation report.

