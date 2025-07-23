NSIA annual report: progress in IDs and vital records

KABUL (TOLONews): The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA), in its annual reporting program, announced significant progress across the areas of statistics, surveys, vital records registration, and national ID card distribution throughout the country.

Over the past year, more than two million individuals have successfully received their national ID cards. Additionally, three “Asan Khedmat” centers have been established in neighboring countries, and four others inside Afghanistan.

Abdul Qahar Haji Idris, the head of NSIA, stated: “With one center established in the United Arab Emirates, the total number of Asan Khedmat centers has reached 11, offering streamlined public services under one roof.”

Beyond identity registration, the NSIA reported that more than 400,000 vital events including births, deaths, marriages, and divorces were registered in the past year.

Mohammad Nabi Nusrat, Deputy Director of Population Registration, said: “Last year, 482,000 vital events were recorded across the country, of which 442,000 were births, including 242,000 boys and 200,000 girls.”

According to official data, the country’s exports over the past year amounted to nearly 2 billion USD. Inflation saw a decrease of 4.2 percent, irrigated and rainfed farmland under cultivation reached 2.7 million hectares, and the number of civil service employees was reported to be over 517,000.

Esmatullah Hakimi, Deputy Technical Director of NSIA, said: “In the year 1403 (solar calendar), export earnings totaled 1.7 billion USD. The top exported goods were dried figs, cotton, raisins, asafetida, and coal, accounting for about 41 percent of the total exports.”

Officials of the authority stressed that based on the 2020 survey, approximately 47.1 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, and only 15 percent of the population enjoys food security.

The country’s population is reported to be 36.4 million, with Kabul city being the most populous, hosting over 6.1 million residents.