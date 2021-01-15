NSL, the Hong Kong’s new law

Day before yesterday, Hong Kong national security police arrested a lawyer and 10 other persons on suspicion of helping 12 Hong Kongers try to flee the city. The Hong Kong had arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists under the new national security law (NSL). China has introduced the new national security law (NSL) in last June to stall the democracy movement in the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong.

The Police has taken up the District councilor and lawyer and member of democratic party Daniel Wong, who provides legal assistance to legal assistance to hundreds of protesters arrested during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019.

The Hong Kong remained a hub of social liberties and industrials activities in the past. Britain handed over Hong Kong to China in 1997. After Chinese government started implementing the culture and rules regulations under Chinese constitutions and Communist polices. This situation was not best suited to many factions of the Society. This situation draw criticism to Chinese government for breaking its promise of Hong Kong maintaining separate civil rights and political systems for 50 years from the date it handed over from Britain in 1997. The critics maintains that the NSL has ended up the framework of “one country two systems” under which Hong Kong got merger in to China about 24 years ago.

Chinese government imposed the new security law in med 2020, when anti- government or anti-Communism Movement got intensified then government criminalised these acts as of subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign powers to intervene in public affairs of the Island. The Island political leadership strongly endorsed the new security law (NSL) imposed by Central government of China to maintain Hong Kong’s Peace and stability.

A group of political parties including League of Social Democrats, Civic Party and Democratic Party launched a Movement to resist the political system of mainland China. Although, the Number of protestors are nominal but the movement is being supported and widely projected at International level by China’s International rivals. Britain and United States has expressed concerns over situation in the Island and announced some concessions such as Asylum and residency in their Countries. The political issues like Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang, became limitations for China in its race to become the matchless World Power.