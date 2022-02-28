Nuclear clouds and global conscious

According to Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the nuclear forces of the Russian army to be transferred to a special mode of combat duty. Putin accused the western countries of taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere, besides aggressive statements of top officials of the leading NATO nations against his country. The Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that the strategic forces are designed to deter aggression against Russia and its allies, as well as to defeat the aggressor, including in a war with the use of nuclear weapons. While addressing the nation, Vladimir Putin claimed that he signed the decrees for recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics on their request and also used force against Kyiv to demilitarize and denazify it because the Ukrainian regime was involved in the genocide of the residents of both regions for the last eight years. According to Putin, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the conscience of the Kyiv regime.

Russian President Vladimir Putin portrays to be an extremely innocent and lambdish person instead of a shrewd spy and experienced statesman through the statements issued by him to justify his recent aggression against the weak neighbour. The Russian massive military might have conquered most parts of Ukraine except capital Kiev after five days of the terrific war, while Putin waved a nuclear sword to intimidate the world by alerting Russian nuclear forces to this movement. If the world believes in Putin’s doctrine even, then no military activity beyond the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Republics has any legal ground or justification. Hence, the unprecedented destruction of the Ukrainian military and civilian infrastructure and displacement of more than four hundred thousand Ukrainians are prosecutable offenses of Vladimir Putin. According to experts, Putin’s nuclear blackmailing of its adversaries would further exacerbate the situation and increase the chances of a global war. The global community including the United Nations must condemn this behavior and hold Russia accountable for its dangerous actions. Presently, Putin is undertaking very perilous actions to harass its adversaries while western countries are also taking provoking measures including the provision of arms to Ukraine, imposition of sanctions against Russia, pushing Russia into global economic and financial isolation, etc. Currently, the policies of warring sides are further worsening the situation.

According to reports, Russia and Ukraine had agreed to discuss peace in Gomel, Belarus, but any positive outcome is less likely to happen without a compromise between the two nations. The Ukrainian government has filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) while urging the court to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine on the false accusations. The UN Security Council has failed to adopt a resolution deploring the Russian invasion of Ukraine and members of the Council requested the UN General Assembly to debate the issue.

In the current scenario, the international community, particularly the UNO must act decisively and timely to protect the world from an approaching global nuclear conflict that can destroy the whole planet. The global forum must play a neutral role while taking measures to protect Ukrainian sovereignty, address the grievances of both nations and discourage the involvement of other countries so the influential cannot hijack the global peace for their benefit.