Nuclear energy and Japan’s dilemma

Japanese media has reported that the country’s nuclear power plants have over 57,000 tons of large equipment that has become radioactive industrial waste and is likely to be transported overseas for disposal. According to details, the Japanese government is considering an amendment to a rule banning the exports of radioactive waste from the country. As said amendment to the rule under the foreign exchange law would allow power companies to commission contractors overseas to dispose of certain types of large equipment on the condition that they would be recycled in the destination countries. According to critics, radioactive waste created in Japan should not be forced on other countries, and such waste should be recycled domestically by improving related disposal technology. Thus, it is sheer irresponsibility and selfishness when looked at from the principle that nuclear wastes are being dumped in ungoverned territories or international waters that risks human and animal life.

Japan had been working on the generation of peaceful nuclear energy since the 1950s and its first nuclear power plant started working in 1966. Japan had been operating 54 nuclear power plants with a total generation of 30 % of Japan’s electricity needs until the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami badly affected Japan’s nuclear power industry in March 2011. The Earthquake-damaged most of the power plants but the failure of the cooling system in Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant led to the imposition of the first nuclear emergency and closure of all nuclear power plants in the country. According to reports, after years of repair and maintenance of the affected nuclear power plants, Japan’s National Nuclear Authority had operationalized only 10 nuclear power plants while the rest are still under maintenance, and 24 nuclear reactors are due for decommissioning after 2020. The recurrent nuclear incidents had developed anti-nuclear energy sentiments in the people of Japan while the Fukushima nuclear incident triggered nationwide protests against the use of nuclear energy. Japan has reduced its dependency on nuclear energy from 30% to 3.7% in 2020. Presently, Japan’s nuclear industry is facing serious challenges including public opposition, uncertainties about the performance of reactors as well as the government’s expertise and strategies to deal with nuclear emergencies in the future.

Besides the disposal of the decommissioned nuclear reactors, the Japanese government is currently facing a serious problem of disposing of treated water from the Fukushima power plant because it is running out of storage space and intended to dispose of wastewater in the Indo-Pacific Ocean. The regional states including China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Pacific Island nations are resisting Japan’s decision because of the grave effect of nuclear wastewater on the local environment and sea life in the area. Historically, western nations had badly contaminated Indo-Pacific waters by conducting tests of nuclear weapons in the region during the past decades and now regional states are not ready to allow such use of territorial waters by regional as well as extra-regional countries.

Interestingly, Japan has hit a unique problem that despite having all the required facilities, capabilities, and international obligations it is compelled to abandon available nuclear energy and is considering ways and means to get rid of nuclear infrastructure in the country, hence a blessing has become a setback for the people and government of Japan.